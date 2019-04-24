Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades announce they are expecting first child together

Arjun Rampal announced that he and his partner Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first child together. The actor shared the news with fans on his Instagram account with a black-and-white photo of himself with Demetriades. "Blessed to have you and start all over again," he captioned the image.

She re-posted the same picture on her Instagram and wrote,"Grateful for you two can’t wait to meet you".

According to reports, they met during the after-party of the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2009. The actor was previously married to model Mehr Jesia for 20 years with whom he shares two daughters - Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13). The two announced their separation in May 2018.

The actor was last seen as a pilot in ZEE5's web series The Final Call whereas Demetriades, a South African model, made her Bollywood debut with Sonali Cable in 2014.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 11:12:09 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.