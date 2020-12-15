Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB for second time on 16 December in connection to drug probe
Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were summoned in November after NCB conducted raids at the actor's Mumbai residence and seized his laptops, mobile phones, and tablets.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday, 16 December, for a probe in connection with the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Arjun Rampal on 16th December, in a drugs case
Earlier in November, the anti-drug agency had conducted raids at Rampal's residence in Mumbai. The agency seized gadgets like laptops, mobile phones, and tablets during the raid and also questioned the actor's driver.
A day before the raid at Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed after officials found 10 grams of ganja (marijuana) at their residence in suburban Juhu.
In October, NCB nabbed Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades from a resort at Lonavala in neighbouring Pune district in a drug-related case.
After conducting the raid, both Rampal and Demetriades were summoned by the NCB. On 12 November, Gabriella Demetriades was again summoned by the Bureau and was questioned by the agency officials for almost six hours.
Rampal too was also summoned again by the NCB zonal office on 13 November and was questioned in connection with the case related to the alleged use of drugs in the Hindi film industry.
According to a report by Times Now, Rampal said that he has nothing to do with drugs. He also said that he has submitted a valid prescription of tablets and medicines found at his residence during the NCB raid.
The actor also said that the NCB is asking him about those linked to the cases being investigated. Rampal said that he is cooperating with the agency.
The NCB initiated a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.
