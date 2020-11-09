Arjun Rampal’s Mumbai residence searched by NCB in Bollywood drugs probe
NCB's raid at Arjun Rampal's residence comes after the arrest of Agisilaos Demetriades, his girlfriend Gabriella's brother, who reportedly has links with a 'drug syndicate' linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided actor Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai. Asian News International shared photos of officials exiting the premises.
The news of this raid comes a day after producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed was arrested on Sunday. Officials found 10 grams of ganja (marijuana) at their suburban Juhu residence.
Here is the update
NCB officials leave actor Arjun Rampal's premises in Mumbai, #Maharashtrahttps://t.co/oTy1kHHDz4pic.twitter.com/sWvuildv8d
— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
Mumbai Mirror writes that Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella was earlier arrested by the NCB. Reports state that he may have links with a "drug syndicate" linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Hashish and alprazolam tablets had been seized from Demetriades.
Hindustan Times writes that Demetriades was in touch with drug dealers who supplied Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others, who were later arrested. Chakraborty was granted bail, while Showik has moved a fresh bail plea in an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court, according to DNA.
The NCB had even interrogated actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in relation to the Rajput case.
