Arjun Patiala song Sip Sip: Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma are having fun in Guru Bhullar's track on alcohol

Ahead of the release of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Arjun Patiala, the makers have released a new song titled 'Sip Sip' from it's jukebox. The fourth song from the film features Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma's fun banter revolving around alcohol, and gives a glimpse of their camaraderie in the film.

'Sip Sip' is sung by Guru Bhullar and is composed by musician Akash D. The song makes innumerable references to alcohol and also switches to psychedelic background effects as soon as Diljit comes to screen dancing to the party beats. With a surprise twist at the end, Sunny Leone makes a cameo appearance in the music video. With a generic touch to it, the song distinguishes itself with its fun Punjabi music and Diljit's eccentric choreographed dancing.

Check out the song here

While talking about the film and his comedic role, Diljit told Press trust of India, “I never approach comedy thinking ‘I know it all.’ Comedy is tough. To make people laugh is not easy. Written material, the story and situation matters a lot."

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala also stars Kriti Sanon, Seema Pawha, Ronit Roy and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. Diljeet, who will be back in a cop’s role after garnering immense praise from the critics and audience alike for his stunning role in Udta Punjab, will be seen as an eccentric policeman Arjun.

Kriti plays a reporter named Ritu while Varun plays Onida, who seems to be Arjun's assistant.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July. It was earlier scheduled to release on 19 July but now, it will clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 14:00:34 IST