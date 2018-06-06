Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra to shoot for Namaste England song mounted on budget of Rs 5.5 cr

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are currently shooting for a song which will see them travel across continents for 11 days. The Ishaqzaade duo will be seen in Vipul Shah's Namaste England next. A song in the upcoming film is being shot on a whopping budget of Rs 5.5 crore and will take the lead actors to exotic foreign locations such as Bangladesh, Brussels, France, Paris and London among many others, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Written by Javed Akhtar, the song 'Tu Meri Main Tera' will be a Manan Shah composition. Although the singers have not been finalised yet, the travel song is expected to be high on emotion. Speaking about how the song was conceptualised, the director tells Mumbai Mirror, "The song is an integral part of the film where we show Arjun and Parineeti’s characters travelling from Punjab to London. We did a lot of research and created an interesting route to reach our destination. I generally don’t talk about numbers but yes, it is the most expensive song I have shot in my life. It was canned in over 11 days."

Apart from Namaste England, Chopra and Kapoor also have Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 14:18 PM