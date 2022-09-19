It appears that Arjun Kapoor has finally responded to Varun’s innumerable digs at him on the previous episode of Koffee with Karan.

It seems that Thursdays are the new Sundays now, and are even more happening than the weekend. Loaded with the gossip, inside scoops, and entertainment, Season 7 of Koffee With Karan has surely hooked its viewers to their chairs. While we desperately await its next episode, we honestly can’t get over its last, featuring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. Taking over the show completely, Varun surely exhibited his love for Arjun Kapoor during the sensational rapid-fire round. Although Varun won the hamper, he worried that it could make him lose Arjun as a friend. However, it appears that Arjun Kapoor has finally responded to Varun’s innumerable digs at him on the Koffee couch. This is after Arjun, who is in UK’s Glasgow for his next film, shared a series of monochrome pictures of himself on his official Instagram account.

While sharing the pictures Arjun wrote in the caption, “Nayi film nayi vibe (new film new vibe), with love from Glasgow.” In the selfies, Arjun can be seen trying out different filters and striking various poses in his stylish sunglasses. While the picture garnered a lot of attention from his fans and industry friends, Varun was among the first ones to comment on Arjun’s latest post. Taking to the comments section, Varun wrote, “Kya insan ho aap (What a person you are).” Responding to Varun, Arjun added a pinch of Koffee to his reply and wrote, “Varun Dhawan tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main (I am the opposite of what you described me as while drinking your coffee)….” Wondering why we think that this is a reply to Varun? Well, this is because, the Ek Villain Returns actor spelled coffee with K, similar to the celebrity chat show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



Arjun’s Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Rakul Preet Singh also acknowledged his post and wrote, “arre arre vibing akele akele. (Vibing alone).”

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature the Bollywood wives, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey. The filmmaker recently took to his official Instagram account to drop the promo of the upcoming episode. Not only this, but the video also shows that Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan will be joining the show via a phone call. While we were all hoping to see King Khan on the couch, it is surely a treat for fans to listen to his voice in the upcoming episode.

