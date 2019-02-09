You are here:

Arjun Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh a 'narangi mausambi wala' in a comment; fans react to the hilarious trolling

FP Staff

Feb 09, 2019 11:53:48 IST

Arjun Kapoor recently trolled good friend and colleague Ranveer Singh for an outfit that the latter sported during promotions of Gully Boy.

Ranveer's sartorial choices have often been the talking point (to put it mildly) for many-a fashion police. The actor's bizarre choices have gradually created a niche of its own. Ranveer is someone who manages to pull off the most odd combinations with ease and sometimes, even flamboyance.


Arjun wittily remarked that Ranveer looked like a "Narangi Mausambi wala."

Fans reacted instantly to Kapoor's statement and applauded the 2 States actor for his sharp sense of humour. However, Ranveer is yet to come back with an equally good retort.

Ranveer and Arjun, who have featured together in Gunday are known to be close friends in the film industry.

