As reports of breakup between actors Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora gained traction for the last few days, the duo were spotted together twice on Sunday. With this, speculations about the duo parting ways have been put to rest. Malaika and Arjun were captured while leaving a Mumbai-based eatery when they posed for photographers together. The casual appearance featuring them was shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Malaika poses briefly for paparazzi. Later, the duo left for their car together. In a clip widely circulated online, the 2 States star can be seen escorting Malaika safely in the car as he joins her along.

For the outing, Malaika Arora wore a white co-ord jacket and pants, and matching heels. She also carried a bag. Arjun, on the other hand, was seen in an olive green sweatshirt, grey pants and sneakers. He paired them with dark sunglasses and a cap.

It’s Arjun-Malaika’s lunch date

The duo put their dating rumours to rest first by appearing together for Sunday lunch. Here, Malaika Arora was also spotted in an all-white look. During day-time, Bollywood’s ‘Munni’ chose an embroidered white shirt paired with lacy matched shorts. While Arjun kept it casual with a black T-shirt, paired with dark cargo pants and a black beanie.

Here again, several users expressed happiness over the duo’s breakup reports just being rumours.

Malaika Arora also shared a picture of their sunglasses on Instagram Stories.

Alleged breakup

Reports suggesting Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are parting ways after dating for so long gained traction recently. Meanwhile, Arjun dating actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila attracted some attention as well.

The couple, who have been dating for four years formally, announced their relationship after Malaika shared a birthday post for Arjun in 2019.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The duo are parents to their son Arhaan Khan, 20. The two divorced in 2017, ending their 19 years of marriage.

Work Front

Acting-wise, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s dark comedy film Kuttey alongside Tabu, Radhika Madaan and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will next appear in the action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh as part of an upcoming project.