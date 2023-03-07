While it has been months since Kantara hit the theatres across the country, moviegoers have not stopped raving about the film, with the spectacle clearly catching people’s eyes and doing absolute wonders on the pan-India level. From the excellent storytelling to outstanding performances by the actors, the film became a big hit and smashed several records at the box office. The most-catching element of the film is the traditional Bhootha Kola dance and the song ‘Varaha Roopam‘, which became quite popular. The song which was hailed as the backbone of the movie was also surrounded by a lot of controversies, right from the beginning but still managed to make its way to people’s hearts.

At a time when the song’s craze is still on a rise, popular singer Arijit Singh surprised his fans at a live concert by singing the hit Kantara song. While performing live during his Bengaluru concert, the singer gave a surprise by performing a rendition version of Varaha Roopam and left fans surprised and amazed.

Following the events, many videos of his performance are being circulated on social media with fans showering him with a lot of praise and appreciation.

Check the video:

Varaharoopam by Arijit Singh 🔥

He knows exactly what he needs to gift his fans with

Take a bow King pic.twitter.com/TtxpLhqcoS — Niranjana Kurup (@ArijitianNiro) March 5, 2023

The performance which came as a part of his One Night Only Tour was organised on Saturday where fans in large numbers gathered to watch him perform live. While he began singing some of his popular songs, fans got excited when he took over the crowd with his magical voice to sing Varaha Roopam.

Sharing videos of the singer, fans wrote comments like “ArijitSingh created a magical atmosphere by singing varaharoopam live..undoubtedly one of the best captivating performers the world ever witnessed”, “Varaharoopam by Arijit Singh. He knows exactly what he needs to gift his fans with. Take a bow King”, “Versatile singer for a reason”, “He is wonderful. Varaha Roopam was a pleasant surprise for everyone!”, etc.

The video has gained thousands of views so far and also amassed a lot of attention from fans on social media.

