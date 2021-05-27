Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez earlier this month at the singer's house in Montecito, California

Ariana Grande has shared the first photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez, five months after the couple had announced their engagement.

A representative for Grande, 27, recently confirmed the news of the wedding to People. “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the representative added. The ceremony was held at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

The wedding pictures feature Grande in silk and strapless Vera Wang dress, which she paired with a short veil. She captioned the album “5.15.21,” possibly to honour the date she and Gomez tied the knot.

Check out the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)