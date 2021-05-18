Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez after announcing engagement in December
Ariana Grande’s rep said that the cou[ple tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended
Ariana Grande is a newlywed.
A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t clear when the wedding took place.
“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep told People.
Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.
Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits 34+35, Positions, pov and the Save Your Tears remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on The Voice in the fall.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
