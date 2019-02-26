You are here:

Ariana Grande set to headline Manchester Pride 2019 two years after terror attack

Press Trust of India

Feb 26, 2019 19:48:55 IST

Ariana Grande will be headlining the LGBTQ festival Manchester Pride in the UK this year.

According to BBC, the gig will mark the pop star's first show in the city since she performed at her One Love Manchester charity concert that took place in the aftermath of the suicide attack at her Manchester Arena gig.

Ariana Grande. Screenshot from YouTube

Ariana Grande. Screenshot from YouTube

The festival recently released its official 2019 lineup which also features British synth-pop band Years & Years and a number of LGBTQ artistes.

Grande had previously said she would be doing a "a special show" in Manchester as part of her European tour in August.

"We are of course coming and we love you," she told fans in Manchester in December when the other tour dates were announced.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 19:48:55 IST

tags: Ariana Grande , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , manchester pride , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Thank u next , years & years

also see

Ariana Grande's thank u, next tops Billboard 200, has biggest streaming week ever for a pop album

Ariana Grande's thank u, next tops Billboard 200, has biggest streaming week ever for a pop album

Netflix cancels new seasons of The Punisher, Jessica Jones as Disney develops new streaming channel

Netflix cancels new seasons of The Punisher, Jessica Jones as Disney develops new streaming channel

Eminem expresses outrage over Netflix cancelling The Punisher: 'You're blowing it'

Eminem expresses outrage over Netflix cancelling The Punisher: 'You're blowing it'