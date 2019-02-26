Ariana Grande set to headline Manchester Pride 2019 two years after terror attack

Ariana Grande will be headlining the LGBTQ festival Manchester Pride in the UK this year.

According to BBC, the gig will mark the pop star's first show in the city since she performed at her One Love Manchester charity concert that took place in the aftermath of the suicide attack at her Manchester Arena gig.

manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 25, 2019

we are still working on something a little more special for you guys. it takes a while to put these things together but hopefully i can tell you when i see you at pride. i love u. hope that’s alright. 🖤 https://t.co/zSsx57OQDK — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 25, 2019

The festival recently released its official 2019 lineup which also features British synth-pop band Years & Years and a number of LGBTQ artistes.

Grande had previously said she would be doing a "a special show" in Manchester as part of her European tour in August.

"We are of course coming and we love you," she told fans in Manchester in December when the other tour dates were announced.

