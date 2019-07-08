Ariana Grande pens note to fans after crying on stage: Thank you for accepting my humanness

Pop star Ariana Grande has shared a heartfelt message for her fans after she broke down during her recent onstage performance. Grande, who was performing in St Louis, Missouri, for her ongoing concert was seen shedding tears while performing 'R.E.M.', a song on her former fiancé Pete Davidson.

In her letter, Grande thanked millions of her fans adding that she was grateful that they have accepted her "humanness". The singer also said that she was conducting the ongoing tour "during a time in my life when I'm still processing a lot... so sometimes, I cry a lot."

The singer was also seen crying during a concert at Pittsburgh in June, reports Independent. It is the hometown of late rapper and her former boyfriend Mac Miller. Fans present noted that the artiste had to take a break from singing 'Raindrops (An Angel Cried)', her opening number and a track which was said to be dedicated to Miller. She reportedly also broke down while performing on 'Thank U, Next', her latest hit single.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. It is a dream come true," she added. Stating that she is not planning on giving up, the singer wrote, "No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I'm grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I've started.

The singer dedicated the social media post to people who are struggling with emotional challenges and hardships. Grande motivated fans to “push through” if they are dealing with their own issues and confessed it was hard to balance having a career with taking care of self.

The Sweetener world tour began in March this year and is scheduled to continue till October.

Check out Ariana Grande's post

Ariana Grande reflects on her life during tour in heartfelt new Instagram post: “I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot...so sometimes I cry a lot!” pic.twitter.com/vmZ4SZLKF6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2019

View this post on Instagram fake smile A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 6, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 15:27:18 IST