Ariana Grande on backlash over Manchester Pride gig: Just want to celebrate and support LGBTQ community

FP Staff

Feb 28, 2019 16:59:23 IST

Ariana Grande, who will headline the annual LGBTQ+ Manchester Pride event in August two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in the city, has faced plenty of backlash recently. The announcement earlier this week led some people to question whether Grande, who is straight, was the right person to headline the event.

Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

After some Twitter users accused the pop superstar of exploiting the LGBTQ community, Grande set the record straight on social media, explaining why the show was important to her.

Grande began her note by stating that the LGBQT community has always been supportive throughout her career. She further mentioned that the representation of LGBQT community is extremely important and she is always proud to share that stage with them. "The relationships I have with LGBTQ fans, friends, and family make me so happy. I want to celebrate and support this community regardless of my identity or how people label me," she added.

Grande concluded: “I’m not claiming to be the hero of the LGBTQ rights movement — I just wanna put on a show that makes my LGBTQ fans feel special and celebrated and supported. That’s all I wanna do.”

The '7 rings' singer announced her slot as the headliner for the 2019 Manchester Pride Festival on Monday.

