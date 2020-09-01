Ariana Grande makes history as first woman with 200 mn Instagram followers

The news comes after Ariana Grande nabbed the award for best collaboration on her track with Lady Gaga, 'Rain on Me', at the MTV VMAs.

Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram.

The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Her friend and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on achieving the milestone.

The duo recently performed their hit single, 'Rain on Me' at the VMAs and also won the award for best collaboration on the track. "Ariana and I really connected through this song," Gaga said, while accepting the award, reports People.

Grande, on the other hand, shared a post on Instagram, writing that she is "grateful" for the opportunity to collaborate with her.

At the time of the song's release, Gaga noted that fans will see Grande do things she's never done before in the song's music video.

'Rain on Me' is the second single from Chromatica after the electro-pop number 'Stupid Love'. Rolling Stone mentions that the record also features Elton John and the K-pop girlband Blackpink.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)