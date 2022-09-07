It's the official selection for the Venice International Film Festival and a couple of portals and publications have given out their reviews for this drama.

Argentina 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta.

The film is directed by Santiago Mitre, screenplay is by Santiago Mitre, Mariano Llinás, prroduced by Axel Kuschevatzky, Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Ricardo Darín, Santiago Mitre, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín, Victoria Alonso, and it stars Ricardo Darín (The Secret in Their Eyes, Wild Tales), Peter Lanzani. The runtime of the film is 140 minutes.

It’s the official selection for the Venice International Film Festival and a couple of portals and publications have given out their reviews for this drama. Deadline said, “Argentina, 1985 is carried from one scene to the next by [Ricardo] Darin in what is undoubtedly the greatest performance of his career so far.” “[An] impeccably executed portrait of a country at a cross roads,” wrote The Wrap.

“Ricardo Darin gives an awards-worthy performance in Santiago Mitre’s rousing real-life courtroom thriller,” opined Screen International.

