The suspense is coming to its inevitable nail-biting end, as the audience has been growing anxious to know who is the ‘mole’ in Citadel that caused the fall of the world’s most elite spy agency. Eight years after their memories were wiped out, Citadel agents – Mason Kane (Richard Madden), and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) are unaware of their past. But fellow agent – Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), has to help them regain their memories, if they are to have any chance of working together to save the world from the diabolical plans of Manticore.

How did Manticore take out nearly every Citadel agent? How did the world’s most powerful spy network break down completely? And who is responsible for the downfall of Citadel? All of these questions have been a gnawing mystery, but the penultimate episode of the series is about to answer it all, and unveil the ‘mole’, that is responsible for Manticore executing so many agents all across the world.

To know more, watch this clip as the fifth episode streams today-

From Amazon Studios, and Russo Brothers’ AGBO – Citadel, starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, is the path-breaking start of an unprecedented interconnected spy-verse. The first four episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with the fifth episode premiering today. The series will have its thrilling season finale next week on Friday, May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and many international languages, across 240 countries and territories.

