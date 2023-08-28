Ever since actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021, the close bond between the two families has been evident. Now, showcasing yet another example of the same, Vicky’s brother and Shiddat star Sunny Kaushal was recently spotted alongside Katrina’s sister-actress Isabelle Kaif in Mumbai’s Bandra. Although the duo have been seen together several times in the past, the recent meeting has again led to speculations about the two dating each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Uploaded on Instagram a few hours ago, the post amassed over 15,000 likes.

Check out some of the comments below:

“The way people are acting is weird, as though seeing these two together is strange. They are literally family now.”

Another user commented, “They look perfect together.”

“Are they dating?” asked another user.

“Cuties,” remarked another.

While Isabelle looked elegant in a simple yet stylish denim top and black skirt, Sunny chose a sky blue shirt and blue jeans for the outing. The duo were seen posing for photographers and later exiting together in a car.

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh’s relationship

Sunny Kaushal’s name has been linked to actress Sharvari Wagh several times in the past. Although nothing has been confirmed about the same, their appearances have only added to fans’ doubts. However, their meet-up have been scarce for a while.

In June this year, as the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star – who made her acting debut with the film alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji – turned 27, she marked the occasion with Sunny, Isabelle Kaif, Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar among others. The actress also shared glimpses from the event.

Professional commitments

On the work front, Sunny Kaushal will be seen in Milind Dhaimade’s film, Letters to Mr Khanna alongside Neetu Singh, Shraddha Srinath, Ajinkya Deo and Akshay Bhagat. The film will be produced by Lionsgate India Studios. The plot revolves around the changing relationship between a mother and her son.

He was last seen opposite Yami Gautam in Ajay Singh’s Netflix premiered Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.