Naseeruddin Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari’s show Taj: Divided By Blood, which is currently streaming on Zee5, and also stars Taha Shah and Shubham Kumar, received rave reviews all over, but are the facts shown in the series entirely true?

The show shows the following scenes:

1. Anarkali being Akbar’s keep [as we’ve only heard of Salim and Anarkali, we did not hear anything about Akbar and Anarkali being related]

This scene also marks the introduction scene of Rao’s character and how she later gets smitten by Akbar.

2. Akbar’s third son is gay, which we have not read in the books

Akbar’s third son is Daniyal, played by Shubham. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, he spoke about this aspect of the character and said, “He’s very conflicted. He has no anchor. Through this medium I would like to say that 2-3 comments on the trailer were such that I didn’t like at all. They wrote that this character is reading Namaaz in one scene and becoming a gay in the next scene. First of all, nobody becomes a gay, you are homosexual. Your feelings are different right from your childhood, not wrong, just different. Love is universal, but history keeps changing. Our writers have done their research so please don’t take this character of Daniyal in a wrong direction.”

3. Anarkali being Daniyal’s mother

4. Anarkali escaping the walls of the fort, after being executed by immurement

Aditi on joking about attracting royal characters in the interview

This is not a joke. I meant it for real. And I listen to my director and love what I do. When you work with incredible directors, you just soak in everything they speak about. I’m a director’s baby and I like challenges and being pushed, and also being nurtured. You have to be constantly pushed and challenged, you have to be on your toes and wait for that glit in their eye. I love period love stories, but it’s really about the process of making a film, the director.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.