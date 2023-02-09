Ever since the announcement of Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, rumours about Prabhas and Kriti Sanon‘s relationship have been doing the rounds. The rumours have gone a step further that now the duo is planning to get engaged in Maldives. Is it true? The Baahubali star’s team has given a statement that reads, “There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it’s just a figment of someone’s imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn’t be believed.”

While promoting their film Bhediya on a reality show, Varun Dhawan accidentally (or was it intentionally?) spoke about Sanon’s alleged relationship with Prabhas by saying, “Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone).”

The actress clarified his statement on her Instagram story few days later by penning, “Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless.”

Adipurush was earlier slated to release on January 11 this year but now has been postponed as the team is reworking on its VFX. It’s now coming out on June 16. Kriti also has films like Ganapath and a romantic comedy reportedly revolving around a robot and starring Shahid Kapoor lined-up.

