Are Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi reuniting after Gangs of Wasseypur?
Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur made Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi overnight sensations back in 2012. A decade later, the three seem to be infallible when it comes to their searing performances.
Anurag Kashyap’s two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur made Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi overnight sensations back in 2012. A decade later, the three seem to be infallible when it comes to their searing performances. And a source tells us the trio could be reuniting soon, and more details about the development are awaited.
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Bajpayee and the director of his new film Bandaa (which streams on Zee5 from May 23) Apoorv Singh Karki spoke about their maiden collaboration.
Apoorv on what we can expect from Bandaa
Related Articles
Bandaa has a very great cause behind it. The issue the film grapples with is immensely important in today’s time. The film is about a minor who’s raped and her fight for justice and her five-year journey. It’s a very socially relevant film, but it’s difficult to say how it’s different from the other legal dramas. This film will reach a lot of people and we are trying to give a message through it.
Manoj Bajpayee on his definition of a hero
Earlier, the heroes used to be of a certain color, certain height, certain hairstyle, and certain swag; they used to romance the heroines and beat up the bad guys. Today, a hero is the protagonist, things have changed, a protagonist is someone who’s driving the story. In Bandaa, the protagonist is a very ordinary man, there’s no stereotypical heroism about him. He has a small car and a scooter, he’s a small-town lawyer who has a son and an aging mother. Here, he takes up a case, a cause, and fights for a minor and take it till the end. He’s fighting inside and even outside the court. Today, heroes have changed completely.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passes away while attempting 300 kmph bike ride
Chauhan's bike crashed into a divider when he was racing his bike at 300 kmph. He was severely injured and succumbed to his wounds on the spot, also breaking his helmet into pieces.
How Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story reached the cinemas after court cases and controversies
Several petitions were first filed in Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that it was open for the petitioners to move the appropriate High Court having jurisdiction.
Kennedy Teaser: Anurag Kashyap's love for noir continues with Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone's thriller
The new looks of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone from the movie have also surfaced recently and as seen on the wall of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, after being chosen for the screening in the "Midnight Screening" category at Cannes 2023.