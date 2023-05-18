Anurag Kashyap’s two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur made Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi overnight sensations back in 2012. A decade later, the three seem to be infallible when it comes to their searing performances. And a source tells us the trio could be reuniting soon, and more details about the development are awaited.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Bajpayee and the director of his new film Bandaa (which streams on Zee5 from May 23) Apoorv Singh Karki spoke about their maiden collaboration.

Apoorv on what we can expect from Bandaa

Bandaa has a very great cause behind it. The issue the film grapples with is immensely important in today’s time. The film is about a minor who’s raped and her fight for justice and her five-year journey. It’s a very socially relevant film, but it’s difficult to say how it’s different from the other legal dramas. This film will reach a lot of people and we are trying to give a message through it.