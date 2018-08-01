Archie and the Riverdale gang will appear in new motion comics series, to be available on Spotify

Spotify has teamed up with Nerdist to host motion comics based on Archie books. As reported by Hollywood Reporter, they feature a background score and voice-over along with the original drawings featuring characters developed by Mark Waid and Fiona Staples. The first six comics are already streaming on Spotify as Spotlight: Archie — The New Riverdale. Each comic is about ten minutes long. Spotify is using the Spotlight branding to promote visual podcasts, which was launched back in January.

In an official statement, Archie Comics publisher/CEO Jon Goldwater said they have never shied away from finding new ways to reach their consumers. “When the opportunity to work with Spotify arose, it was a perfect match. Being able to reposition these modern classics for new readers in this unique, motion comic format makes perfect sense and we can’t wait for fans to experience these beloved Archie stories in a new way,” he said.

The news comes a day after Dawn Ostroff occupied the position of the chief content officer at Spotify and signals at movement towards video content. The original series debuted in 2015 which re-introduced Archie and his friends with a modern twist. You can find them on Spotify as Spotlight: Archie — The New Riverdale.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 19:58 PM