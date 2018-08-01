Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 August, 2018 16:37 IST

Google Clock integrates Spotify to let users wake up to their favourite songs

To avail this feature, the latest versions of Spotify and Google Clock apps should be installed.

Google is rolling out a new feature to enable users to connect music streaming service Spotify to the Google Clock app and wake up to their favourite playlists and songs.

"This works for both free and premium Spotify users. You can browse recently played music, choose from Spotify's curated morning playlists or search for a specific soundtrack," Rui Song, product manager, pixel essential apps, Google, wrote in a blog post late on 31 July.

Spotify integration into Google Clock. Image: Google Blog

Spotify integration into Google Clock. Image: Google Blog

To avail this feature, the latest versions of Spotify and Clock apps should be installed on user's devices.

"This feature will be rolling out globally this week on the Play Store and will be available on all devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above," Song added.

Additionally, according to a report in 9to5Google, a spokesperson of the search giant said that YouTube Music would add similar Google Clock integration in the future.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

also see

streaming

YouTube streams 180 million hours of content to televisions every day

Jul 23, 2018

Google

Google partners with Lenovo to manufacture interactive ‘Smart Displays’

Jul 27, 2018

YouTube

YouTube is testing an 'Explore Tab' to personalise user experience on the iOS app

Jul 24, 2018

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc posts revenue of $32.66 bn in Q2 despite Google's EU fine

Jul 24, 2018

CriticalPoint

With Neha Kakkar's 'Dilbar' topping YouTube Songs' survey, a round-up of Indian acts who've hit Billboard charts

Jul 28, 2018

5G live TV

Verizon could partner with Apple or Google as its 5G-based TV service provider

Jul 25, 2018

science

Habitable Planets

What makes planets 'habitable' questioned, widening prospects of finding others

Aug 01, 2018

Geology

Carbon leak over 11,000 years warmed the planet, aided human habitability: Study

Aug 01, 2018

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Genetic Testing

GSK to access DNA data from millions by partnering with Google-funded 23andMe

Jul 31, 2018