Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was summoned by the Thane Police Station on 1 June regarding his alleged involvement in a betting racket during Indian Premier League. Khan allegedly placed huge bids with Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Batla, who reportedly has contacts with the feared underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

Khan, as per the summon, appeared before the police on 2 June at around 11 am. While reporters and other members of the media kept hurling questions at him, Khan headed towards the Thane Police Station's anti-extortion cell without saying a word.

#WATCH: Actor-producer Arbaz Khan appears before Thane Anti-Extortion Cell, he was summoned in connection with probe of an IPL betting case. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Yw5tmloxud — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018

Times Now, in its report, suggests that a five-member team including senior inspector Pradeep Sharma will be interrogating Khan, who was present at the station along with brother Salman Khan's trusted bodyguard Shera.

The report further reveals that Khan was being threatened by Jalan for an unpaid amount of Rs 2.8 crore, that he had allegedly placed a bid during the recently-concluded IPL. Some photographs of Khan and Jalan have also surfaced during Jalan's probe, who was arrested in Mumbai on 15 May among other four accused, states Times of India.

Jalan has reportedly confessed to having fixed a 2016 Sri Lanka vs Australia Test match and another match which had Pakistani players. Regarding Arbaaz Khan, Police Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire told IANS, "The case investigations are going on for the past five-six years and could involve amounts of over Rs 500-600 crore. We want to find out from Arbaaz what was his role in the entire matter."

