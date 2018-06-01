Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane police in connection with IPL betting scam, asked to join probe

Arbaaz Khan has been summoned by the Thane police in connection with the IPL betting scam. According to ANI, the cops have asked the actor-producer to join the probe.

Actor-Producer Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police for probe in IPL betting case. He has to appear tomorrow to join investigation.Summons were issued to him after a bookie Sonu Jalan was arrested and interrogated by Police (file pic) pic.twitter.com/0RL1YUlgZn — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

Arbaaz, who is the younger brother of Salman Khan, reportedly placed huge IPL bids with 'top bookie' Sonu Jalan alia Sonu Batla, according to India Today TV reports. Jalan was arrested by the Thane police in Kalyan court where he had come to meet another accused in the IPL betting case, reports Financial Express. When the police got to know of the meeting, they immediately alerted the officers and caught Jalan.

Arbaaz's father, Salim Khan, spoke to Times Now and said that the actor is currently now in town. Salim said that he doesn't know who Sonu Jalan is. Sources close to the channel claim that Arbaaz was being threatened by Jalan for an unpaid amount of Rs 2.8 crore.

He reportedly has links to Dawood Ibrahim and a large part of the money generated within the ring was being sent to Karachi. According to reports in the media, Jalan has a widespread racket with a majority of clients in South Africa.

The bookie used an advanced software to run the ring which includes top corporate executives, as per Times Now TV reports. Something that is currently being investigated is how the money was being circulated and being wired to other countries.

The Thane police has also found out about Jalan living a life of luxury with a number of flats in Mumbai. It is still being established whether Arbaaz Khan has a direct connection with the bidding scam or not.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 16:27 PM