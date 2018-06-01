You are here:

Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane police in connection with IPL betting scam, asked to join probe

FP Staff

Jun,01 2018 15:55:22 IST

Arbaaz Khan has been summoned by the Thane police in connection with the IPL betting scam. According to ANI, the cops have asked the actor-producer to join the probe.

Arbaaz, who is the younger brother of Salman Khan, reportedly placed huge IPL bids with 'top bookie' Sonu Jalan alia Sonu Batla, according to India Today TV reports. Jalan was arrested by the Thane police in Kalyan court where he had come to meet another accused in the IPL betting case, reports Financial Express. When the police got to know of the meeting, they immediately alerted the officers and caught Jalan.

Arbaaz's father, Salim Khan, spoke to Times Now and said that the actor is currently now in town. Salim said that he doesn't know who Sonu Jalan is. Sources close to the channel claim that Arbaaz was being threatened by Jalan for an unpaid amount of Rs 2.8 crore.

He reportedly has links to Dawood Ibrahim and a large part of the money generated within the ring was being sent to Karachi. According to reports in the media, Jalan has a widespread racket with a majority of clients in South Africa.

The bookie used an advanced software to run the ring which includes top corporate executives, as per Times Now TV reports. Something that is currently being investigated is how the money was being circulated and being wired to other countries.

The Thane police has also found out about Jalan living a life of luxury with a number of flats in Mumbai. It is still being established whether Arbaaz Khan has a direct connection with the bidding scam or not.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 16:27 PM

tags: #Arbaaz Khan #Bollywood #Dawood Ibrahim #Indian Premiere League #IPL betting #IPL Betting scam #Salman Khan #sonu jalan

also see

Salman Khan announces new production on Twitter, set to launch newcomer Iqbal Khan in film

Salman Khan announces new production on Twitter, set to launch newcomer Iqbal Khan in film

Salman Khan reacts to backlash against Race 3 trailer: Comments by people with few followers isn't trolling

Salman Khan reacts to backlash against Race 3 trailer: Comments by people with few followers isn't trolling

Watch: Race 3 song Heeriye, featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, is a typical dance number

Watch: Race 3 song Heeriye, featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, is a typical dance number