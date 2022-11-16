Since the beginning of his career, Arbaaz Khan has been very cagey about his personal life. Despite trying his level best to keep his personal life ongoing away from the public sphere, Salman Khan’s younger brother has always made the headlines for his relationships. After parting ways with Malaika Arora in 2017, Arbaaz has remained the talk of the town for his romance with Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani. Meanwhile Arbaaz and Malaika share a cordial relationship and are co-parenting their only son Arhaan Khan. Recently, the Tanaav actor talked about Arhaan’s future plans. In his recent interaction with ET Times, Arbaaz revealed that he will not pressurise Arhaan about his family legacy so that he gets an opportunity to explore his dreams.

Not many are aware that the star kid, who is currently studying filmmaking in the United States, recently assisted filmmaker Karan Johar in a movie. Next Arhaan will be working with his father, who will be producing Vivek Budakoti’s directorial Patna Shukla. Therefore, when Arbaaz was quizzed about pointers that he would like to give to Arhaan ahead of his career in Bollywood, the actor-producer said that he doesn’t want to scare his son with advice. Arbaaz revealed that he strongly believes that parents must guide and support their children and not influence them. The ET Times quoted the actor as saying, “If Arhaan comes up to me with something, and at that time if I say ‘No, why are you doing this? You should do that instead’. He’ll listen but he’ll be scared for life.”

Arbaaz added that when a person has that power, then he must know how to use it, as children are vulnerable at that point and if parents say no to them then that means they are squashing their dreams. He added, “Hearing my knee-jerk disapproval might disgust him at some stage in his life. He might end up feeling his father didn’t let him explore his life.”

Arbaaz added that if Arhaan is passionate about any field, then it will work out for him. He added that if tomorrow Arhaan comes to him and says that he wants to be a chef, then Arbaaz will not stop him. Arbaaz said, “I will never let him carry this supposed legacy, of being from the film industry, about his grandfather being from the film industry. There’s no pressure. I just let him be.”

