AR Rahman unveils Putham Pudhu Kaalai trailer; Amazon Original to premiere on 16 October

Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj have directed the Amazon Original Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

AR Rahman unveiled the official trailer of Amazon Prime's Tamil anthology, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, today. Made from stories by five popular filmmakers, the trailer promises a look into the various facets of relationships.

The anthology comprises five short films, written by Francis Thomas, Shruti Ramachandran, Reshma Ghatala, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, Adithya KR, Krishnaswamy Ramkumar, and Karthik Subbaraj.

Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini, Rajiv, and Karthik are the directors. The synopsis says the anthology will tell different stories of "love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope – set and filmed in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown."

The cast includes Jayaram, Oorvasi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, MS Baaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Anu Hasan, Kathadi Ramamurthy, Komalam Charuhasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gurucharan C, Leela Samson, Simha, Sharath Ravi, and K Muthukumar.

The project has been bankrolled by Meenakshi Cinemas, Lion Tooth Studios, Madras Talkies, Rajiv Menon Productions, and Stone Bench. GV Prakash has composed the music.

Expectations from Putham Pudhu Kaalai will be high as the five directors have come together for the first time. The film also marks director Suhasini's comeback after 25 years. Her last directorial venture was Indira in 1995.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai releases on 16 October.