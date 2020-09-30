Amazon Prime Video announces Tamil anthology; Putham Pudhu Kaalai to release on 16 October
Putham Pudhu Kaalai comprises five short films, helmed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj
Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced its new project, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, an anthology of five Tamil short films.
Five celebrated directors of Tamil cinema -- Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj -- have come together to create stories of love, new beginnings, second chances and hope, said the streaming platform in a statement.
Putham Pudhu Kaalai is slated to start streaming from 16 October
See the post
5 of your favorite storytellers bring you 5 heartwarming stories!#PuthamPudhuKaalai, October 16.@menongautham @Sudhakongara_of @DirRajivMenon @hasinimani @karthiksubbaraj pic.twitter.com/mb4vfQJKpr
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 30, 2020
Actor-music director GV Prakash Kumar too tweeted that he is happy to have been associated with the movie.
Super happy to be a part of this project. Can’t wait for you guys to catch #PuthamPudhuKaalai on @PrimeVideoIN, Oct 16th. #SudhaKongara @dirrajivmenon @gauthamvasudevmenon #KarthikSubbaraj @suhasinihasan pic.twitter.com/ip03M5gPOY — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) September 30, 2020
As per a report by See Latest, this is the first time that the five directors are coming together to launch an anthology. The film has been written by Reshma Ghatala and has dialogues by Aadithya K. The film is being produced by Meenakshi cinema, Reshma Ghatala, Rhea Kongara, and Kangara Sankara Rao. The films may feature Shruti Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Ritu Varma, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Jayaram. However, no official announcement has been made as of yet.
According to The Indian Express, the film was shot and completed during the COVID-19 lockdown in compliance with the rules and regulations set by the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI).
The film also marks the comeback of director Suhasini Mani Ratnam after a gap of 25 years. She had last directed the Anu Haasan and Arvind Swami starrer Indira that released in 1995.
Rajiv Menon on his part had last directed Sarvan Thaala Mayam, while Karthik Subbaraj and Sudha Kongara are awaiting the releases of their respective films, Jagame Thandhiram and Soorarai Pottru. Gautham Menon, on his part, has a number of projects lined up, including Kutty Love Story and Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Barun Sobti on choosing shows like Halahal and Asur, and coming a long way from his TV career
Barun Sobti’s role as a grubby and lively investigator in Eros Now's Halahal marks a departure from his popular frame as a broody romantic or the troubled CBI agent in Voot Select’s Asur.
Nishabdam is one of the most intriguing movies that I've been associated with, says R Madhavan
Anushka Shetty and Madhavan's Nishabdham will be the next big film to skip a theatrical release and premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2 October.
Bad Boy Billionaires: Telengana HC to watch Ramalinga Raju episode before greenlighting Netflix release
On 2 September, a civil court in Hyderabad had issued an interim stay restraining Netflix from airing Bad Boy Billionaires on a petition filed by Ramalingam Raju, convicted in Satyam Computers scandal.