Amazon Prime Video announces Tamil anthology; Putham Pudhu Kaalai to release on 16 October

Putham Pudhu Kaalai comprises five short films, helmed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced its new project, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, an anthology of five Tamil short films.

Five celebrated directors of Tamil cinema -- Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj -- have come together to create stories of love, new beginnings, second chances and hope, said the streaming platform in a statement.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is slated to start streaming from 16 October

Actor-music director GV Prakash Kumar too tweeted that he is happy to have been associated with the movie.

As per a report by See Latest, this is the first time that the five directors are coming together to launch an anthology. The film has been written by Reshma Ghatala and has dialogues by Aadithya K. The film is being produced by Meenakshi cinema, Reshma Ghatala, Rhea Kongara, and Kangara Sankara Rao. The films may feature Shruti Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Ritu Varma, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Jayaram. However, no official announcement has been made as of yet.

According to The Indian Express, the film was shot and completed during the COVID-19 lockdown in compliance with the rules and regulations set by the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI).

The film also marks the comeback of director Suhasini Mani Ratnam after a gap of 25 years. She had last directed the Anu Haasan and Arvind Swami starrer Indira that released in 1995.

Rajiv Menon on his part had last directed Sarvan Thaala Mayam, while Karthik Subbaraj and Sudha Kongara are awaiting the releases of their respective films, Jagame Thandhiram and Soorarai Pottru. Gautham Menon, on his part, has a number of projects lined up, including Kutty Love Story and Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha.