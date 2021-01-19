AR Rahman unveils first look posters of Silambarasan's action-drama Pathu Thala
AR Rahman tweeted he is “glad” to share the first look of Pathu Thala, which marks his reunion with director Obeli N Krishna after 15 years
AR Rahman unveiled the first look posters of Silambarasan-starrer Pathu Thala on 18 January. The Oscar winner has also composed the music for the film, marking his reunion with director Obeli N Krishna after a gap of 15 years. The duo last worked together for the 2006 feature Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.
Taking to Twitter, Rahman wrote that he is “glad” to share the action-drama's first look.
Here is the post
Glad to reveal the first look of #PathuThala@kegvraja@SilambarasanTR_@Gautham_Karthik@NehaGnanavel@nameis_krishna@poetmanush@makkastudios@priya_Bshankar@Iamteejaymelody@KalaiActor@PathuthalaMoviepic.twitter.com/wvn9Ej6sj5
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 18, 2021
The cast of Pathu Thala also includes Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiarasan, Manushiyaputhiran, Teejay and Gautham Karthik.
Talking about collaborating with Rahman again, Krishna told Times of India, "When we decided to do a film together, Raja and I had the same thought – it would be nice if Rahman did the music. And the film has a lot of scope for music. Sillunu Oru Kadhal was a romantic film and there was scope to explore romance through songs. And with Pathu Thala, there is scope to experiment with sounds. I narrated the story him. Since the film is an adaptation (of Kannada movie Mufti), I also told him the changes I had made to the script. He liked the story and said he will do the film."
Pathu Thala is a remake of the Kannada hit Mufti, an action thriller with Shivarajkumar, Sriimurali and Shanvi Srivastava in the key roles, writes The News Minute. In the, Silambarasan will essay the role of a gangster while Gautham Karthik plays a police officer.
Silambarasan was last seen in Eeswaran, which is among the biggest Tamil language films to hit cinemas after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed by the government.
