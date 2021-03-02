Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 to release theatrically on on 3 December, actor unveils new poster
Directed by Ahmed Khan Heropanti 2, was announced last year, but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action-drama Heropanti 2 is set to release theatrically on 3 December. Heropanti, which released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon.
The Baaghi star took to Instagram and made the announcement on the occasion of his birthday.
"My first love is back- action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas," Shroff wrote, alongside a new poster of the film.
My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas ❤️#SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2@khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/g9JyMNzhiM
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 2, 2021
While the first instalment was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.
Heropanti 2 is backed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rajat Arora, known for penning hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture and Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi led Baadshaho.
The film was announced last year, with July 2021 as its release date but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Dia Mirza marries businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai; see pictures from the ceremony
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding ceremony was a lowkey event, with actor Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani in attendance.
Everyone has the same playground; it's such an exciting time to be in the entertainment industry: Mithila Palkar
'We are no longer telling stories of heroes and heroines but stories of people that you have heard of or seen; people you know. Content has become inspirational and not aspirational.'
Amitabh Bachchan to undergo surgery due to a 'medical condition', actor shares on his blog
In a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote he is going through some medical condition that has necessitated surgery.