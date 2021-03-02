Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 to release theatrically on on 3 December, actor unveils new poster

Directed by Ahmed Khan Heropanti 2, was announced last year, but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action-drama Heropanti 2 is set to release theatrically on 3 December. Heropanti, which released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon.

The Baaghi star took to Instagram and made the announcement on the occasion of his birthday.

"My first love is back- action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas," Shroff wrote, alongside a new poster of the film.

While the first instalment was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Heropanti 2 is backed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rajat Arora, known for penning hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture and Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi led Baadshaho.

The film was announced last year, with July 2021 as its release date but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.