AR Rahman: 'Didn't even consider switching to Mumbai as that was the time of the underworld mafia culture'

Music legend AR Rahman, widely known as ARR, recently got candid about various aspects of his life – both personal and professional. The composer outlined why he couldn’t imagine living away from his hometown in Chennai. In addition, he also shed light on his experiences curating songs and the equation he shares with his family. During a conversation with The Hindu, the 56-year-old also revealed how he was offered a stupendous house in one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Hyderabad, the Banjara Hills, if he relocated to Mumbai. However, he acknowledged that the ‘underworld mafia culture’ prevented him from doing so.

As the conversation moved forward, Rahman revealed that director Subhash Ghai suggested he should switch base to Mumbai. He said, “When I found prominence up North, Subhash Ghai asked me to learn Hindi as people there love me and I should know the language. But that was the time of Mumbai’s underworld mafia culture, so I didn’t even consider it.”

On the family

In the same interview, AR Rahman said that he has built everything from scratch in his career – may it be the money, the fame or the respect. He even added all can go away just like that if his three children aren’t smart enough to handle it. This is why he revealed that he never backs away from including them in conversations about finances and hardships.

Work

On the work front, Rahman is set to compose music for Kamal Hassan’s next film directed by Mani Ratnam. He first composed for the actor in the 1996 film Indian. While Rahman’s musical release 99 Songs opened to mixed responses, his virtual reality thriller ‘Le Musk’ is yet to hit Indian screens.

One of the most celebrated living artists in India and a two-time Oscar winner, Rahman has worked in Hollywood productions along with an impressive legacy of work across languages in Indian movies.

The six-time National Award winner is hosting a twin Marakkuma Nenjam concerts in Chennai and Coimbatore. The first of these two, in Chennai, is scheduled to begin today, 12 August.

For the uninitiated, Rahman has never lived in Mumbai, even though he has been a crucial part of many Hindi films in the city. He lives in Chennai with his wife Saira Banu and three children.