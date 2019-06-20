Aquaman star Jason Momoa says he'd 'love to Play Wolverine', says Hugh Jackman was 'phenomenal'

Jason Momoa has confessed that he would love to play Logan aka Wolverine if Marvel were to reboot the X-Men franchise.

Momoa, known for his turn as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and DC superhero Aquaman, was asked which superhero from Marvel Cinematic Universe he would like to portray.

"I'd love to play Wolverine. (Jackman) was phenomenal. I grew up just loving Wolverine," Momoa said during at San Antonio Celebrity Fan Fest, according to a Cinema Blend report.

Ever since Jackman bid adieu to the clawed superhero after Logan, there has been a lot of speculations regarding who would take the mantle as the Adamantium X-Man.

As much as fans are expecting to see the crossover of a DC hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is unlikely Momoa will be cast as Logan anytime soon, if at all. Marvel president Kevin Feige had said "it will be a very long time" before X-Men and Fantastic Four, both properties formerly owned by Fox, are included in the MCU.

Jackman, who played the iconic character for over 17 years, said he opted out of playing Wolverine after an interaction with Jerry Seinfeld. He told Jackman, "I’ve always believed, you should never spend everything creatively because it’s almost herculean to start up again. You should always have something in the tank," as per a We Got This Covered report.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 13:03:30 IST