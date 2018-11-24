Aquaman: Julie Andrews to voice key role in upcoming Jason Momoa, Amber Heard film

Veteran actress Julie Andrews will voice a key role in Aquaman. The movie, led by Jason Momoa, is from the house of DC Films and Warner Bros.

Andrews will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature that helps Momoa's waterbound hero, Arthur Curry, broker peace between Atlantis and the dry land, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Peter Safran, a producer on Aquaman, said: "We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered. And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer."

This film will mark Aquaman's first independent appearance since Justice League in 2016 and will hit the screens in India on 14 December, a week ahead of its release in the US. Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson are also part of Aquaman's star cast.

In the US, it opens two days before the release of Mary Poppins Returns when Emily Blunt will take on a role originated by Andrews in the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins. Andrews won the Best Actress Oscar for the role.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2018 13:11 PM