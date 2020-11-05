Apurva Asrani criticises the differential reaction to Milind Soman, Poonam Pandey's photos, says 'we are kinder to our nude men'

While both Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman stripped naked on the beach, one was slapped with an FIR, the other was lauded for his physique.

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani has called out the stark difference the way netizens have reacted to images of Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey. On Soman's birthday, on Wednesday, the actor had posted an image of himself running naked on a beach. Meanwhile, a case was lodged against Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village, Goa.

Taking to Twitter, Asrani wrote of his displeasure at the contrasting view to the images, posting, "I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women."

Read his post here

#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women. pic.twitter.com/qQ9UFQIYXJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 4, 2020

Soman, who turned 55 on 4 November had shared an image of himself running on the beach naked that was shot by his wife Ankita Konwar. The actor was lauded for his great physique.

On the other hand, an FIR (First Information Report) was registered against Pandey by the women's wing of Goa Forward Party at the Canancona Police Station. GFP's complaint states the video was shot on restricted-access government property adding that the video shot by the actor-model is 'a sort of assault on Goan women and has tarnished the image of Goa.'