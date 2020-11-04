FIR filed against Poonam Pandey for shooting an allegedly 'obscene' video in Goa
The complaint filed against Poonam Pandey by Goa Forward Party states that the video shot by the actor-model is 'a sort of assault on Goan women and has tarnished the image of Goa.'
An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against actor-model Poonam Pandey for shooting an allegedly "obscene" video at Chapoli Dam in Goa.
The case has been filed by the women's wing of Goa Forward Party. According to news agency Asian News International, a case was filed against an unknown person, as well at Canacona Police Station
GFP's complaint states the video was shot on restricted-access government property, writes NDTV .
"We would like to draw your attention towards allegedly porn video starring actor Poonam Pandey which is being circulated over social media in the state. This video is a sort of assault on Goan women and has tarnished the image of Goa. The shooting of this porn video is done at Chapoli dam Canacona, which has shocked the people of Cancona, famous for its culture," reads the statement.
The complaint mentions that Entertainment Society of Goa headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant typically green-lights shoot permissions. They note that Chapoli dam comes under the jurisdiction of Water Resource Department, presided over by Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues and urged that the three persons be held responsible for "tarnishing the image of Goa."
Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, South Goa told ANI that a complaint has been lodged under Section 294 of IPC (Indian Penal Code). He added that the police will summon Pandey over the course of the investigation.
GFP's Durgadas Kamat tweeted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned the state into "a porn destination."
He also referred to Goa Deputy Minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar being accused of sending vulgar videos on Whatsapp groups. He later filed a police complaint alleging that his phone was hacked. Kavlekar had switched from Congress to the BJP in 2019.
Here is his tweet
Media briefing by Goa Forward General Secretary Prashant Naik ,Women Forward President Adv Ashma & others https://t.co/pczpYbsBl4
— Goa Forward (@Goaforwardparty) November 3, 2020
GFP chief and former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai echoed Kamat's statement.
Here is his tweet
https://t.co/Ez8SVdQDQF Just when we think that @DrPramodPSawant govt cannot sink to greater depths, he’s surprised us! His vision of #Goa is a state famous for all deadly sins if it brings in money! #Goemkars will not let #Goa to turn into a #Coalhub or a #Pornhub! BE WARNED!
— Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) November 3, 2020
