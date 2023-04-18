Applause Entertainment makes a thrilling entry into Tamil Cinema with 'Por Thozhil' starring Ashok Selvan-Sarath Kumar
Produced in association with E4 Experiments and Eprius Studio, this thriller marks the directorial debut of Vignesh Raja.
India’s premium content studio, Applause Entertainment, is set to make its debut in Tamil cinema with the release of a taut, edge-of-the-seat investigative thriller, ‘Por Thozhil‘ in collaboration with E4 Experiments and Eprius Studio. The movie, directed by debutant Vignesh Raja, stars Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles, with Nikhila Vimal in a pivotal role.
The makers today released an intriguing title reveal with a chilling animation and haunting musical score, leading to much anticipation. ‘Por Thozhil’ translated as ‘The Art of War’, promises to be an intriguing thriller and is slated to release soon in cinemas.
The content studio has earlier produced several popular series, including ‘Humble Politician Nograj’ (Kannada), ‘Vadham’ (Tamil), ‘Kuruthi Kalam’ (Tamil), and ‘Iru Dhuruvam’ (Tamil). With a strong commitment to building a diverse content slate in all southern markets, Applause Entertainment is focused on creating a range of movies and premium series across different languages.
