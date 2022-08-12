The actress, speaking about the film, also said, 'To be a part of a film written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, whose work I have always admired, feels like a dream come true.'

Anya Singh, who had caught everyone’s attention with her debut film Qaidi Band, is a part of Zoya and Farhan Akhtar’s production Kho Gaye Hum Kahan! In some of the recent Instagram posts of Ananya Panday, who stars in the film, it has come to light that Anya has also bagged this exciting project that also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav (of White Tiger fame). Her character has been kept under wraps so far.

Anya charmed critics with her acting prowess in Qaidi Band and then went on to do acclaimed OTT projects like Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Anya is thrilled to have been chosen for this awaited project.

When contacted to confirm her casting, Anya says, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a very special project for me. To be a part of a film written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, whose work I have always admired, feels like a dream come true! The story of Luck By Chance is one that has stayed with me throughout my journey as it showcased such a real side of an actor’s chances in the industry. Tiger Baby & Excel Entertainment have always made path breaking films while giving opportunities to new talent, so naturally it’s a young actor’s delight to be a part of their projects."

She further adds, "As an actor this has definitely been the most challenging role I’ve played & I cannot thank my writer & director Arjun Varain Singh enough for choosing me to play this role. I really hope the film, along with my character, is appreciated!"

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will explore the various facets of friendship in the movie and will touch upon reconnecting with the forgotten bits of life. It marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is set to release next year.

