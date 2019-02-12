Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan begin shooting for their upcoming Hollywood crossover project, Silence

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan will soon be sharing screen space for the first time in their upcoming horror-thriller, Silence. Kona Venkat, writer and producer of the film, announced that it will be a Hollywood crossover project that would star some actors from across the border. The film will be directed by Hemant Madhukar.

Yesss.. @KonaFilmCorp & @peoplemediafcy are proud to be associated with this prestigious project. A first South-Hollywood cross over film with the star studded cast of @ActorMadhavan #Anushka @yoursanjali @ShaliniPandey_ @actorsubbaraju and some top Hollywood actors 👍 pic.twitter.com/0RtGeaFrFH — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) January 14, 2019

Reports also suggest that Hollywood actor Michael Madsen plays a pivotal role in Silence. The film’s US schedule is to commence in March and Anushka and the team will have a tough time shooting for the movie due to the subzero temperatures.

Besides Anushka, the star cast will also include Anjali and Shalini Pandey in substantial roles. The film will be bankrolled by Kona Venkat and People Media Factory’s TG Vishwaprasad jointly.

Currently, Madhavan is also busy with Rocketry: the Nambi Effect, which will also mark his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan and Madhavan will play the titular role. Slated to hit theaters in October 2019, the film will release in Hindi, English and Tamil.

Anushka is known for her roles in Arundathi, Rudramadevi and Baahubali.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2019 18:15:02 IST