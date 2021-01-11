Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl: Saina Nehwal, Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya congratulate the couple

Hardik Pandya congratulated Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and tweeted: 'Welcome to parenthood.'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have become parents to a baby girl.

The India skipper announced the news on Twitter, writing, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

Ever since the news, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. Actor Angad Bedi, badminton player Saina Nehwal, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Ashwin Ravichandran, Shikhar Dhawan, author Shobha De among others have wished the couple.

Congratulations brother and @AnushkaSharma Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before ❤️ https://t.co/SsjLobB4Eu — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 11, 2021

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

Big congratulations to both of you — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the birth of your daughter ❤️ Lots of love to the little one https://t.co/OuHVLnrbgB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for the baby girl, A very warm welcome to the club! — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 11, 2021

Congratulations to the proud parents 😊😊 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 11, 2021