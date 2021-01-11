Entertainment

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl: Saina Nehwal, Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya congratulate the couple

Hardik Pandya congratulated Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and tweeted: 'Welcome to parenthood.'

FP Trending January 11, 2021 17:29:16 IST
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have become parents to a baby girl.

The India skipper announced the news on Twitter, writing, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

Ever since the news, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. Actor Angad Bedi, badminton player Saina Nehwal, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Ashwin Ravichandran, Shikhar Dhawan, author Shobha De among others have wished the couple.

Check out some of the posts here

