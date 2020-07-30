Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce donation to Assam, Bihar flood relief measures
Anushka Sharma, in a statement on Instagram, urged her followers to contribute to the Bihar and Assam flood relief measures as well.
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have donated towards Assam, Bihar flood relief and have asked people to do so too to help people in those states.
The couple, in a statement on Instagram, announced that they have pledged to donate to the relief funds and also urged people to contribute as well. It read, "While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood."
The couple further listed down the organisations they have contributed to and wrote, "While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations (Action Aid India, Rapid Response and Goonj) that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare."
They also urged fellow citizens to try and extend their help, "If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations," the statement said.
Check out their post here
Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced donations towards Assam flood relief measures and have pledged their support to NGOs that are involved in relief and rescue operations in the state.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
