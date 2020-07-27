Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas announce donation to Assam flood relief measures: They need our attention and support

Priyanka Chopra urged her social media followers to donate towards the victims of Assam floods.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have announced donations towards Assam flood relief measures and have pledged their support to NGOs that are involved in relief and rescue operations in the state.

Early on Monday, 27 July, Priyanka took to social media to share her initiative and requested her fans to lend a helping hand as well. She shared links for a couple of organisations that one can make donations to.

"While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions"

“They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need," she wrote.

The over a month-long devastating flood in Assam continued to remain grim. The situation slightly improved on Sunday even as five more people died in Barpeta, Morigaon and Kokrajhar districts, raising the death toll to 102, reports News18.

While 97 people have died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. More than 26 lakh people in 27 districts were affected, Shillong Times reported, adding that the number of affected persons reduced by 1.6 lakh since Friday. The ASDMA bulletin said the floods have so far claimed the lives of 129 animals of different species, while 157 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park.

The Centre had announced on 22 July that Rs 346 crore will be provided to the state under the Flood Program Management scheme. Modi said in the 67th Mann ki Baat programme that governments, NDRF teams, disaster response teams, self-help groups are working in tandem to provide relief and rescue in all possible ways.