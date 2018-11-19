Anushka Sharma unveils first interactive wax figurine at Madame Tussauds in Singapore

Anushka Sharma unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore on 19 November. Sharma's is the first ever interactive statue at the museum.

Her life-like figure holds a phone personally inviting visitors to snap a selfie with her, which can be digitally shared with friends and family. At the first glance of the statue, the actress exclaimed, "It is so real. It is almost creepy," according to Times Now.

Sharma's statue joins other actors in the Hindi film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, among others in the IIFA Awards Experience where one can re-live the glamour of the Bollywood awards ceremony.

Sharma was last seen in the Sharat Katariya directorial Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming releases include the much-awaited Zero, starring Khan in the lead along with Katrina Kaif. While Khan plays a vertically challenged individual, she is depicted as a wheel chair-bound scientist, who eventually becomes his love interest. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is slated for release on 21 December.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2018 17:59 PM