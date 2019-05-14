Anushka Sharma on not signing films in 2019: Don’t need to do things to pass the time

Last year, Anushka Sharma appeared in three films. She produced and starred in the horror flick Pari, played the female lead in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga and featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai's box office dud, Zero. She also played a pivotal part in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The actress has now revealed why there haven't been any announcements about her films in 2019.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, she admitted that the back-to-back projects took a toll on her. "In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero is not easy and takes a toll on you. You feel you want to sit back and take a call. I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time, (sic).”

Anushka turned producer in October 2014 when she launched her banner, Clean Slate Films. She said currently her hands her full will "behind-the-scenes" work as a producer.

Not only that, she also her own line of clothing for women, named Nush. She said she has been working in fashion for the past three years, and juggling all the roles for her has been "hectic".

Clean Slate Films is backing the Netflix Original Bulbul, a period drama that looks at age-old beliefs and superstitions, Sudeep Sharma's cop drama for Amazon Prime Video and a crime-drama project titled Kaneda.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 13:13:23 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.