Anushka Sharma-Farokh Engineer row: Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti laud actress' response

After Anushka Sharma shared a lengthy statement on social media as a response to India's former wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer, Bollywood celebrities immediately backed her in her stance. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal among others, spoke out in support of Anushka.

Farokh Engineer recently criticised the Indian selection committee, saying that they were busy catering to Anushka Sharma's needs during the World Cup, reported The Times of India.

Check out what the celebrities had to say to Anushka Sharma

Sharma wrote that she had always chosen not to comment on fake and fabricated news, ever since she became an actress. However, she wrote, maintaining silence on these issues has had the opposite effect.

She further added that there have been reports about how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has faced a significant amount of trouble to accommodate her on tour with her husband. Sharma explained that she always paid for tickets to matches as well as her stay. She then addressed Engineer's remarks, where he had said that the selectors were serving her tea during a match.

Engineer had also called the selection committee a "Mickey Mouse selection committee", lacking the appropriate qualifications. Sharma, in her statement, wrote, "If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications, please don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion (sic)."

Check out Anushka Sharma's post



View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

