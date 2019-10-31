Anushka Sharma responds to Farokh Engineer's remarks about Indian selection committee 'serving her tea' during World Cup

India's former wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer recently criticised the Indian selection committee, saying that they were busy catering to Anushka Sharma's needs during the World Cup, reported The Times of India. The actress shared a lengthy statement in response on social media. She addressed the backlash she has had to face for Virat Kohli's performance during matches as well.

Sharma wrote that she had always chosen not to comment on fake and fabricated news, ever since she became an actress. However, she wrote, maintaining silence on these issues has had the opposite effect.

She further added that there have been reports about how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has faced significant amount of trouble to accommodate her on tour with her husband. Sharma explained that she always paid for tickets to matches as well as her stay. She then addressed Engineer's remarks, where he had said that the selectors were serving her tea during a match.

Engineer had also called the selection committee a "Mickey Mouse selection committee", lacking the appropriate qualifications. Sharma, in her statement wrote, "If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications, please don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion (sic)."

Here is Sharma's tweet

In 2018, Sharma faced backlash for her presence in the Indian cricket team's photograph. BCCI sources later told a leading daily that Anushka was invited by the high commissioner and his wife and her presence was within the guidelines.

Sharma was last seen in Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan, followed by Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero. In an interview with Filmfare, she had said that she has not taken up any new projects as she wanted to take some time off.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 18:41:36 IST