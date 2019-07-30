Anushka Sharma explains her long absence from screen: It's important as a creative person to take time off

Anushka Sharma appeared in as many as four films in 2018 — Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, and Zero. However, she has been away from the arclights ever since the beginning of 2019. Speaking about her long absence from films, she confirms that it was a conscious decision on her part.



View this post on Instagram @filmfare A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 29, 2019 at 1:48am PDT

During a recent interaction with Filmfare, Anushka tells the publication, "I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I'd try to balance and meet Virat (Kohli, husband) . But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It's important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that. Of course, there’s pressure. You’re constantly asked, Kaunsi film sign kar rahe ho?” (What film are you signing next?)

Anushka also addresses rumours of pregnancy, stating that it is a "monkey on your back" you cannot do anything it. She says that it is always the actresses who are quizzed about their pregnancy, right after their marriage. Although she does not feel the requirement to clarify anything, she says that actresses should be allowed to lead their lives without people prying into their personal lives.

Anushka married Indian skipper Virat Kohli in December 2017, and has never shied away from sharing snippets of her life on social media. Describing Virat as her "confidante and best friend", she says that the "world ceases to exist" for them when they are together. She says that even before she was married to Virat, she realised that she is very similar to him as a person.

View this post on Instagram Sun soaked and stoked ☀️💞 #throwback A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 13, 2019 at 3:48am PDT

Although Anushka has not revealed anything about her future projects as an actor, Karnesh Sharma and Anushka's Clean Slate Films will serve as executive producers on Netflix's Mai.

