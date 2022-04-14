The crime-thriller 'Mai' starring Sakshi Tanwar is all set to release on 15 April 2022, and just like every other fan, Anushka Sharma can't wait for it.

Anushka Sharma has put a reminder for the release of Sakshi Tanwar’s upcoming Netflix series Mai. The Bollywood actress has shared the poster of the upcoming crime thriller drama which is set to hit the OTT platform on 15 April 2022. Anushka also mentioned in her story that buzz lovers can’t miss the gripping story of Mai which is an entanglement of crime and politics.

Take look at the story:

The Sakshi Tanwar starrer will revolve around the story of a mother going beyond everything to discover the mystery behind her daughter’s tragic death. For the unversed, the series is directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia and is being brought by Clean Slate Films which is backed by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma, in association with Netflix India.

Apart from Sakshi Tanwar featuring the character of the protagonist, the stirring thriller has Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Seema Pahwa in other key roles.

Earlier, after the trailer release, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to laud the makers of the series with a caption of ‘ye story mummy yaad dila degi!’ She also posted a still from the trailer on 3 March where she shared a brief of the story tagging the makers and the casts.

Mai is going to be the debut independent project of Karnesh Sharma as Anushka Sharma decided to give a free hand to her brother and focus on her acting career rather than production.

The Zero actress has already marked her name in the production team of Clean State Films since their maiden venture NH10 seven years ago followed by movies like Phillauri, Pari and Bulbbul and the Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok.

The proud sister is quite hopeful that Karnesh Sharma will indeed be able to change the narrative of commercial projects in India through this kind of clutter-breaking content with the creativity of his ventures.

Talking about Anushka Sharma, soon the new mom is making a comeback to the silver screen after Zero with Chakda Express where she will portray the character of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will hit theatres on February 2023.

