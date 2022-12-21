Puma India and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently joined hands after the sportswear brand roped in Anushka as its brand ambassador. While both the brand as well as the Bollywood actress have officially confirmed their collaboration, things started with a social media banter that left many of Anushka’s fans confused. Notably, it started after Puma ‘out of the blue’ shared a few pictures of Anushka Sharma on its Instagram handle following which the actress hit back at the brand for using her photos without ‘permission’.

Let’s note what exactly happened.

In what seemed to be a ‘staged’ social media banter, Puma for promoting its EOSS (end-of-season sale) shared a few pictures of Anushka Sharma in which she was seen wearing the brand’s outfits. Following this, the actress reposted the photos on her IG story and wrote, “Hey, Puma India? I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I am not your ambassador.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA India (@pumaindia)

Later, this was also shared by Anushka’s husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. While this left a few people confused about what exactly is happening, some also managed to guess that it was a ‘staged’ thing and just an act to promote the brand.

To put its stamp mark on this, Puma India then shared a photo of a confidential agreement with Anushka and added a caption, “Hey Anushka Sharma, we should’ve reached out sooner! Should we take things to the next level, then?” Remarkably, the actress accepted the deal and then shared a couple of photos from Puma events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA India (@pumaindia)

As soon as the posts were shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. Some also lauded Puma’s promotional strategy. A user wrote, “Promotion level op”, while another person commented, “What a marketing genius.”

“Both teams played well. What a publicity stunt”, a third user wrote.

In the meantime, the association between Puma and Anushka Sharma came as a part of the brand’s ongoing commitment towards the women’s consumer segment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.