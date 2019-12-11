Anushka Sharma celebrates second wedding anniversary with Virat Kohli: Truly blessed to have found love

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have wished each other on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

Borrowing a quote from French poet Victor Hugo, Anushka begins her post by writing, "'To love another person is to see the face of God' - Victor Hugo," and dedicated the post to Virat Kohli.

In keeping with this tradition, Virat also posts a sweet message for his wife on their second anniversary. He accompanies their wedding picture with a statement which celebrated his bond with Anushka. He adds he was grateful to have her in his life, especially since her presence mad him understand how much in love the two of them are.

The two tied the knot two years ago in a ceremony that was kept strictly private to close family members and friends. The power couple have often supported each other, and indulged in public display of affection through their warm posts to each other.

The couple married each other in the picturesque locale of Tuscany in Italy. The two simultaneously announced their wedding through a post shortly after the ceremony.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:32am PST

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 11:31:08 IST