Toronto Film Festival calls off opening press conference after Canada shooting that killed two, wounded 13

Toronto: The Toronto International Film Festival has cancelled its opening press conference in the wake of the mass shooting in Canada's Greektown neighbourhood which claimed two lives and left 13 wounded.

The gunman, identified as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain of Toronto by the police, opened fire on restaurant goers and pedestrians on busy Danforth Avenue overnight. He was found dead near the scene of the shooting after an exchange of gunfire with the cops.

The presser, planned for 24 July, was to be led by festival director Piers Handling and artistic director Cameron Bailey.

"In light of the tragedy that occurred last night in Toronto and out of respect for those affected, TIFF is cancelling its scheduled press conference tomorrow, July 24th," the festival said in a statement shared on their official Twitter account.

The TIFF organisers will soon issue a press release indicating their first high-profile Hollywood titles for gala and Special Presentations slots for the day.

"The Toronto Danforth area is the gold standard of our city's vibrancy, and we stand with our fellow Torontonians in condemnation of this violence," the festival added in a statement.

In 2001, the TIFF saw saw its 26th edition interrupted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in in New York City and elsewhere.

The 43rd edition of the movie extravaganza is set to run from 6 to 16 September.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 12:02 PM